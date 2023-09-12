(WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested after authorities lost all contact with him while he was serving a sentence on an electronic monitoring device.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a man identified as Alan Kubera, started serving a 57-day sentenced on September 1. The sentence was for a conviction on a Fourth Offense Operating With a restricted Controlled Substance charge.

After Kubera served the required first 48 hours in jail, he was reportedly called to service the rest of his sentence on court-approved electronic monitoring.

On September 6 around 9 a.m. all contact with Kubera was lost, according to authorities. It was determined that it there was no technical problems, the La Corsse Police Department was asked to help.

A few days later on September 9, the La Crosse Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident that reportedly resulted in the arrest of Kubera. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office wanted to highlight how this is an example of the importance of partnerships amongst law enforcement agencies.

Authorities say that they will seek formal charges for Escap through the Vernon County District Attorney. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

No additional information was provided.