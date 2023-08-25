CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was severely injured after being stabbed and left in the middle of the street on Thursday night in southeast Wisconsin.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, authorities were sent to the 3500 block shortly after 9:30 p.m. on August 24 for a report of a stabbing.

Cudahy police officers found a 50-year-old Cudahy man lying in the street, covered in blood. The man was reportedly responsive but severely injured. He informed authorities that the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Cudahy man, was located and taken into custody without further incident. Officers recovered knives from the suspect that were allegedly used in the stabbing.

Police initiated life-saving measures on the victim, who suffered numerous stab wounds to the upper torso and neck area. His condition is not known at this time.

The Cudahy Police Department says this incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing danger to the public. Officers will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is encouraged to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

No additional details were provided.