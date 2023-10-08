JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – During an arrest attempt of a southern Wisconsin man who had a temporary warrant for Attempted First Degree Homicide, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at a detective.

A release from the Janesville Police Department states that the incident began around 11:30 a.m. on October 4 when an off-duty officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Tyrone Gibson Jr., who was wanted from a shooting incident that happened the previous week.

Additional officers responded to the Oakhill and Barham area and prompted Gibson to show his hands.

Gibson allegedly pulled out a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at a detective, reportedly firing one shot and missing.

The 25-year-old Janesville resident then fled on foot through a residential area. Subsequently, additional officers were able to set up a perimeter, while others pursued Gibson. While Gibson was running through yards, authorities say that he allegedly made threats to a citizen.

Authorities eventually surrounded Gibson in the 1700 block of Peterson Avenue and were able to take him into custody without further incident. No injuries to any officers, citizens, or the suspect happened during the incident.

Gibson is currently being held at the Rock County Jail on charges that include:

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide From the shooting incident the previous week

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Department of Corrections Warrant

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges against Gibson are possible, authorities say.