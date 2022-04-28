JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker.

According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Kevin Todd from Evansville and was a Precision Drawn Metals employee. Todd’s vehicle was later found and authorities tried to pull him over.

Eventually, Todd pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. Officials say that Todd said he didn’t pull over right away because the area was ‘hilly’ and didn’t want officers to be in danger with the traffic.

Todd was arrested about 45 minutes after the 9-1-1 call came in. The following items were found inside Todd’s car:

Six guns

Ammunition

Small amount of marijuana

Over $2,000 in cash

The victim died from his injuries. Officials say the victim is a 30-year-old man from Janesville, and he knew Todd.

Todd told authorities that he was bullied at the workplace, but police say that his accusation is not supported by any statements from employees or management. It was reportedly Todd’s seventh day on the job.

Authorities mentioned that Todd will be charged with:

1st-Degree Homicide

Three counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

The incident is still under investigation, the full press conference can be viewed here. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.