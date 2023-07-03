WILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old Wisconsin man was injured after being shot by neighbors who were target practicing without a proper backstop.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on CTH M in Wilton on Sunday shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The caller reported that the shots were coming from a neighboring property, and a male victim was shot in the leg. He was reportedly transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Investigating officers determined that four people were target shooting at a neighboring residence without a proper backstop, allowing the bullets to travel across CTH M and endanger people from almost 1,000 yards away.

As a result, 27-year-old Dalton Rosh of Tomah, 23-year-old Kincade Ewing of Hartford, 25-year-old Jonathon Ewing of Tomah, and 25-year-old Rolando Mendoza of Corpus Christi, Texas, were taken into custody and booked at the Monroe County Jail.

The condition of the 51-year-old victim is not known at this time. Local 5 News will provide updates should the Monore County Sheriff’s Office release more information.