SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.

Officials say that a 53-year-old man from Portage was transferring heated oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a ‘failure’ happened. The heated oil is used in the production of asphalt.

The man was then reportedly sprayed with heated oil and sustained ‘serious’ injuries. Officials said he was an employee with a contracted company used to deliver the oil.

He was then airlifted to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center.

The following agencies assisted:

Saukville Fire Department

Grafton Fire Department

Port Washington Fire Department

Fredonia Fire Department

Ozaukee County Emergency Management

Ozaukee County Highway Department

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.