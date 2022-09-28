SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant.
According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
Officials say that a 53-year-old man from Portage was transferring heated oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a ‘failure’ happened. The heated oil is used in the production of asphalt.
The man was then reportedly sprayed with heated oil and sustained ‘serious’ injuries. Officials said he was an employee with a contracted company used to deliver the oil.
He was then airlifted to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center.
The following agencies assisted:
- Saukville Fire Department
- Grafton Fire Department
- Port Washington Fire Department
- Fredonia Fire Department
- Ozaukee County Emergency Management
- Ozaukee County Highway Department
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.