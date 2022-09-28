SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.

Officials say that a 53-year-old man from Portage was transferring heated oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a ‘failure’ happened. The heated oil is used in the production of asphalt.

The man was then reportedly sprayed with heated oil and sustained ‘serious’ injuries. Officials said he was an employee with a contracted company used to deliver the oil.

He was then airlifted to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center.

The following agencies assisted:

  • Saukville Fire Department
  • Grafton Fire Department
  • Port Washington Fire Department
  • Fredonia Fire Department
  • Ozaukee County Emergency Management
  • Ozaukee County Highway Department

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.