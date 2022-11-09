JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot.

According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct, and Operating after Revocation.

Officers were sent to the Quality Inn on Milton Avenue for a traffic complaint. The caller reported that Reynolds was driving recklessly in the parking lot and squealing its tires at 12:30 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, there was no sign of Reynolds. However, officers were able to locate him a short distance away and initiated a traffic stop.

Reynolds displayed signs of impairment by alcohol, smelled of the odor of intoxicating beverages, and also admitted to police he consumed alcohol. Officers asked Reynolds to perform a standardized sobriety test, which he refused.

Police arrested Reynolds, and a check of his license revealed that it was suspended. The Marshfield native later provided a blood sample for evidentiary chemical testing. Those results are pending at this time.

Reynolds was transported to the Rock County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance in court.

Authorities provided no further information. Local 5 News will update this if any details emerge.