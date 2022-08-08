Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties

(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.

At 10:30 a.m., the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that it was involved in chasing the stolen Land Rover, but was no longer behind it. The vehicle was thought to be heading into Columbia County.

Five minutes later, the suspected vehicle was seen driving east on Highway 60 near Lodi. When law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect reportedly did not stop. A tire deflation device was eventually used.

The suspect continued to lead officers on a chase and ended up crossing into Dane County. After spinning out and going into the ditch on Highway 113, the suspect tried running on foot. He was ‘quickly’ taken into custody.

Minor damage to the suspect vehicle and a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office squad car was a result of the chase. There were no reported injuries.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Keewan Singleton. He was booked into jail on the following:

Felony Eluding

Operating Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Multiple traffic offenses

Both the City of Madison and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office will reportedly do their own investigations. More charges could follow.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.