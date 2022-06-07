MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle that had a person with disabilities inside, and later drove them to the hospital.

According to the Madison Police Department, on June 5 around 2 p.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle report. A person with disabilities was reportedly still inside the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly took the vehicle while the caregiver went to get food. The person with disabilities was inside the car and the engine was still running.

When the caregiver returned, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was found about 45 minutes later by the Village of Shorewood Hills Police Department.

The vehicle reportedly pulled into the UW-Emergency Room entrance area, and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect reportedly told the person inside the vehicle to et out, but due to the disability, they could not.

The victim reportedly convinced the suspect to go to the hospital. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Imhoff.

Imhoff is facing the following charges:

False imprisonment

1st offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Operating a vehicle without owner’s consent

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.