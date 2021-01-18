NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Wisconsin man suspected of ramming Michigan State Police SUV arrested

HARRISON, Mich. (AP) — A Wisconsin man suspected of ramming a Michigan State Police vehicle with a pickup truck has been arrested.

State police say that 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn was arrested in Clare County on Friday, two days after he allegedly rammed the SUV into a ditch in Missaukee County in northern Michigan.

Police say state troopers had pulled the vehicle and while they were talking to the driver of the vehicle, Vaughn allegedly slid into the driver’s seat and drove off.

During the pursuit, Vaughn allegedly rammed the truck into the SUV with enough force to run it off the road and into a ditch.

