LEWISTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Central Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after he allegedly took a victim’s vehicle and dog.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 7 around 9:05 p.m. deputies responded to a call regarding a possible domestic violence incident. The call reportedly came from someone who was not at a residence.

While deputies were responding, a male suspect reportedly fled from the scene in a vehicle. The suspect drove past a deputy on Hwy 127, and the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over.

However, the suspect reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. The chase made its way to Portage and onto I-39. The vehicle ended up crashing at the Cascade Mountain Road exit.

The suspect ended up running on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Marcus Williams from rural Portage.

Authorities learned that the suspect ended up taking the victim’s vehicle and dog without permission. The dog was taken from the vehicle after the crash. Officials say that the dog appeared uninjured.

Williams was taken to the Columbia County Jail and held on the following charges:

Domestic disorderly conduct

Domestic battery

Flee/Elude an officer

Operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent

Resisting/Obstructing

Operating with a restricted controlled substance

Possession of THC

Dognapping

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the Portage Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped with the incident. Portage is just over an hour west of Fond du Lac.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.