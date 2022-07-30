DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22.

In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing a rifle at conservation officers while trying to escape them on an all-terrain vehicle. His name is not being released until the suspect can be arraigned in Dickinson County Court. The man is currently recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot which authorities say happened during the same incident.

He will face charges including firing a gun from a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, felonious assault, and a firearms violation.

According to a release from the DNR, a conservation officer was patrolling a section of US-2 just before 1 p.m. on July 22. The officer observed an all-terrain vehicle heading north on Upper Pine Creek Road with an expired off-road license on the vehicle.

The officer pulled the person over and observed three long guns secured to the equipment rack of the ATV. Two shotguns were in a case with a .22 caliber rifle partially covered with a blanket.

The ATV operator did not have an acceptable form of ID and agreed to have the officer follow him back to a hunting camp. Before they could leave for the camp a second conservation officer arrived.

According to the DNR, on the way to the camp, the ATV operator tried to drive away from officers. The man is accused of removing the rifle from the blanket and pointing it at officers during the chase. While driving further up the road, officers say the man stood up on the ATV and shot himself under the jaw.

The release said officers stopped, secured the suspect, then provided first aid until EMS and other law enforcement could arrive. The man was airlifted to a trauma center in Wisconsin.

Following the incident, authorities found the suspect had multiple outstanding warrants in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation and determined items the suspect had with him were reported stolen from nearby camps which included the guns on the ATV. Additional stolen property and reported stolen vehicle have also been recovered by state police.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the incident. No officers were injured.