CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement found a Wisconsin man asleep at the wheel of a forklift that he used to try to get his truck freed from a ditch.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says, on May 9 around 11:12 p.m. authorities were notified of a stalled vehicle in the area of South County Trunk J and East County Trunk X in Clinton Township. A white truck was reportedly stuck in the ditch.

When authorities arrived, a white Ford F250 was seen along the roadside. Officials say that the truck appeared that it was stuck in the nearby ditch. A man, who looked like he was asleep on a forklift, was seen nearby.

Authorities woke up the man and determined that he used the forklift to try to get his truck free from the ditch. The man was identified as 62-year-old Vernon Schmuck. It was not mentioned if the forklift belonged to Schmuck.

Schmuck was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, which is his fifth offense.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.