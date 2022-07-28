PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he ran from officers, armed himself with a shovel and drugs were found.

The Portage Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving arresting a suspect with an active warrant. On July 26 around 11:45 a.m., a Portage Police Officer saw 40-year-old Christopher Denman walking in the 200 block of West Carroll Street.

Denman reportedly was wearing a long-haired wig to hide his identity. When an officer tried to make contact, Denman fled on foot.

He was later found behind an address on West Pleasant Street and fled again. Denman allegedly armed himself with a shovel and held it in a ‘threatening’ manner toward a Columbia County Deputy.

After he was arrested, a search of the area resulted in the finding of drugs and drug paraphernalia. 5.1 grams of methamphetamines were found along with the paraphernalia.

Denman was arrested for:

Violation of Probation Warrant

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines

Possession with Intent at or Near Certain Places

Battery or Threats to Law Enforcement

Two counts of Felony Bail Jumping

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No additional information was provided.