Wisconsin man upset over citation, intentionally drives car into City Hall

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from northwest Wisconsin decided that the best way to show his frustration over a citation was to ram his car into City Hall.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, on Nov. 16 around 3 a.m. the Cumberland City Hall building was hit by a vehicle causing extensive property damage. The car was driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Brannan who later confirmed that he hit the building on purpose.

The reason? Well, he apparently was upset by a Cumberland Police Officer that issued a citation to his family member.

The City Hall was closed (obviously), but the Cumberland Police Department is located in the same building. An on-duty officer was reportedly sitting inside the building about twenty feet from where the vehicle entered the building.

Officials say there were no injuries from the crash.

Brannan was arrested on multiple charges including:

Criminal Damage to Property

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Negligent Operation of a Vehicle

Operating while Intoxicated

The Cumberland Police Department says they are awaiting formal charges from the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

Cumberland is about 3 hours and 45 minutes west of Green Bay.

