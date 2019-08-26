Wisconsin man wants statewide ban on driver cellphone use

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who pushed for a law in Minnesota that makes it illegal to use a cellphone or other electronic device while driving says he wants his home state to adopt similar legislation.

Thomas Goeltz lost his pregnant daughter to an alleged distracted driver in February 2016 near Stillwater, Minnesota. Goeltz spent the next three years lobbying Minnesota lawmakers to introduce the hands-free law that took effect Aug. 1.

The move prompted city leaders across the border in Goeltz’s hometown of Hudson, Wisconsin, to enact their own hands-free ordinance. Goeltz wants to a statewide law to be introduced.

The Star Tribune reports that Goeltz hopes Wisconsin will become the 19th state with a hands-free law.