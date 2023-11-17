(WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man accused of sex trafficking by force and fraud has been found guilty by a jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a jury found Cornelius Jackson, 34, of Waukesha, guilty on all counts on which he was charged, including four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

Evidence presented at Jackson’s trial established that between 2014 and 2020, Jackson had used force, had threatened to use force, and committed fraud or coercion to compel female victims to engage in commercial sex acts in cities across the country.

Some of the Wisconsin cities include Waukesha, Green Bay, and Milwaukee, while other states include Minnesota, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Jackson would recruit his victims through dating apps and social media. The victims all testified that Jackson kept and controlled all of the money they made, using violence to ensure they all continued to comply with his demands.

The victims testified that Jackson strangled them and that they each saw him strangle other female victims.

Jackson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years of imprisonment. Further, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

No additional details were provided.