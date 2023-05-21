MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old southern Wisconsin man, who in 2022, was on bond in 10 different state cases was sentenced for fentanyl trafficking charges on May 18.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between September 15 and October 5, 2021, Roland J. Scott III allegedly sold heroin and fentanyl to an undercover officer in Madison on four separate occasions.

On October 7, 2021, law enforcement searched Scott’s residence and reportedly found 110 grams of fentanyl packaged in individual baggies and over $10,000 in cash.

Scott was arrested during the search, and later charged in state court and released on bond. Authorities say that at the time of his arrest, Scott was on bond in eight different state cases.

On June 30, 2022, Scott and two passengers were driving in a stolen car in Madison when they reportedly crashed into a truck. Scott and his passengers allegedly ‘battered the two individuals’ inside the pickup truck.

While fleeing the scene, Scott and his passengers allegedly drove past the truck and one of them fired a shot at the victims, the release noted.

The car crashed a few miles down the road and Scott was arrested shortly after. Officers say that he was found in possession of 657 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, over $9,000 in cash, and a Glock 9mm handgun. At this point, Scott was on bond for 10 state cases.

Scott received eight years in federal prison for Possessing with Intent to Distribute (40 grams or more of Fentanyl) and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place. The prison term is followed by five years of supervised release, authorities say.

Scott pleaded guilty to these charges on February 24.

The sentencing was delivered by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on May 18.

The charges against Scott were the result of an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No additional information was provided.