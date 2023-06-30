FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southeastern Wisconsin, who was allegedly driving under the influence, was taken into custody after leading local authorities on a pursuit through Fond du Lac County on Thursday night.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got information around 7:45 p.m. on June 29 from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle fled south on I-41 from their deputies after an attempted stop for a registration violation.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office then positioned themselves on I-41, and later spotted the vehicle on I-41 near Sales Road in Eldorado. At the time, the driver was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and driving recklessly, deputies say.

Once a deputy got behind the vehicle, it reportedly increased its speed, leading to a pursuit. The suspect vehicle continued for a short distance before exiting onto CTH OO, eventually turning onto Rolling Meadows Drive.

It was at this time that several officers from both the Fond du Lac Police Department and the North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with the pursuit. When law enforcement was positioned near Johnson Street with Stop Sticks, the suspect then turned into a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities say the driver, later identified as a 29-year-old man from Racine, continued to drive recklessly through various streets and business parking lots, allegedly almost hitting several patrol vehicles.

Shortly after, the suspect lost control and went down a ‘steep ditch’ in an attempt to avoid another set of Stop Sticks. The 29-year-old was then reportedly hit by his own car after getting out of the vehicle while it continued to roll down the ditch.

The man was then taken into custody without further incident after running into a wooded area. It was later discovered that he had eight active warrants for his arrest, which are listed below:

Racine County Bail jumping on original charge of bail jumping and operating while revoked Failure to appear on original charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping Failure to appear on original charges of possession of THC and bail jumping

Waukesha County Failure to appear on original charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC (2nd), and possession of drug paraphernalia Bail jumping on original charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC (2nd), and possession of drug paraphernalia

Milwaukee County Theft – moveable property <=$2500 OWI (2nd)



The 29-year-old was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on the following charges and held on the above warrants:

Felony Operator Flee/Elude an Officer

First-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Bail Jumping – 8 Counts

Operating While Under the Influence (drug related) – 2nd offense Could be 3rd offense if convicted of the pending 2nd offense he has a warrant for in Milwaukee County



Deputies say that the man was evaluated for possible injuries from the incident but refused treatment at the scene. A North Fond du Lac Officer sustained minor injuries from the incident that were treated at the scene.

The release notes that the pursuit lasted about 5 miles.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department and The Village of North Fond du Lac EMS all assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.

No other details have been released.