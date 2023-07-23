JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man with an active attempted homicide warrant was able to flee an alleged domestic violence incident in southern Wisconsin before officers arrived, however, he was arrested days later during a traffic stop.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Kejuan Green had reportedly fled the initial incident scene in the 400 block of South Main Street on July 14.

Officers say that probable cause was developed for the arrest of Green for domestic violence-related Battery and Disorderly Conduct. It was later learned that 27-year-old Green had warrants for his arrest through Dane County Circuit Court for Strangulation/Suffocation, False Imprisonment, and Disorderly Conduct.

Green also had an active warrant for Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety, and Attempted Armed Robbery with Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

A couple of days later, on July 18, officers received information that Green was in the 700 block of Milton Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated and Green was taken into custody without incident at East Racine Street and I-90.

Both Green and the driver of the vehicle that he was reportedly in were arrested and are being held on the following charges:

Kejuan Green Battery/Domestic Violence Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence First Degree Attempted Homicide (Warrant) First Degree Reckless Endanger Safety (Warrant) Attempted Armed Robbery (Warrant) Strangulation/Suffocation (Bench Warrant) False Imprisonment (Bench Warrant) Disorderly Conduct (Bench Warrant)

21-year-old driver Harboring/Aiding a Felon



No additional information was provided.