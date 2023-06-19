CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody on Monday after he was found in an attic of a residence.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, on Monday, June 19, at around 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of East Somers Avenue for a call of an unknown male subject in the attic of a residence.

Officers took the 36-year-old Cudahy man into custody. The man appeared to be suffering from a broken leg and had narcotics and a firearm stolen from Milwaukee.

The man’s criminal history revealed he was on parole for a Hit and Run – Involve Great Bodily Harm, Hit and Run – Involve Injury, and Homicide by Dangerous Weapon/Explosive.

The matter remains under investigation to determine if the man had any connection to the Sunday, June 18 incident in the 3600 block of East Carpenter Avenue.

On Sunday, June 18, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Cudahy Police responded to a report of glass breaking, and a person was reportedly seen jumping from one rooftop to another. The 36-year-old man allegedly stayed at the address on Carpenter Street.

The Cudahy Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward and contact officers at (414)-769-2260.

No additional details were provided.