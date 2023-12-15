BYRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southeastern Wisconsin man who was out on bond for multiple ‘serious’ charges was taken into custody on Thursday after a roughly 7-mile vehicle and foot pursuit in Fond du Lac County.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the pursuit began around 7 p.m. on December 14 when a Fond du Lac County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading north on I-41 near Lost Arrow Road in Byron.

During the attempted traffic stop, the 42-year-old Milwaukee man reportedly increased his speed, leading to a pursuit.

While driving recklessly, deputies say the man continued north at a ‘high rate of speed.’ A tire deflation device was successfully used on I-41, south of the Johnson Street exit. Shortly after, the driver exited onto Johnson Street and traveled off the ramp and into a ditch.

The 42-year-old then got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled on foot, running through local business parking lots. He was eventually tracked down with help from K9 Ace and was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities would later discover that the man was out on bond through Brown County for the following three cases:

Possess Firearm – Convicted of a Felony, Operate with Restricted Controlled Substance (2nd) Operating While Revoked – $500 Cash Bond

Felony Bail Jumping and Operating While Revoked – $1,000 Signature Bond

Felony Bail Jumping (2) and Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse Related – $2,500 Signature Bond

The 42-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and is being held on the following charges:

Operator Flee/Elude an Officer

Possession of THC – Repeater

Possession of Hallucinogenic and Stimulant Drug – Repeater

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – 2 Counts

Felony Bail Jumping – 3 Counts

He was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and issued several traffic citations related to the pursuit, deputies say.

Deputies say the pursuit covered roughly seven miles, and no civilian or law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Less than 24 hours since our last pursuit, a Milwaukee man with a significant criminal background out on bond for multiple serious charges attempts to elude our deputies trying to stop him. With assistance from other agencies, our deputies, along with our K9 Ace, track and apprehend the suspect to take him into custody and get him off our streets. Excellent work once again! Sergeant Matthew Riemenschneider, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue all assisted during the incident.