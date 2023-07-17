(WFRV) – A man in central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after law enforcement pulled him over for a registration violation.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13 around 10:30 a.m., a deputy pulled a vehicle over on HWY 60 near I39-90-94 for a registration violation. When the deputy contacted the driver, ‘several’ signs of impairment were seen.

The release says that the deputy learned that the driver didn’t even have a valid driver’s license. An OWI investigation was conducted by the deputy and reportedly found that there was probable cause to make an arrest.

The man was identified as 55-year-old David Miller, and he was reportedly arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 7th offense. A search was also done on Miller’s person and authorities reportedly found cocaine on him.

Miller was also given multiple traffic citations. Court records show that Miller has not been officially charged, but the traffic citations were filed.

Authorities said that it continues to place safe traveling on their roads as a top priority by removing impaired drivers.

Impaired driving continues to be a dangerous behavior commonly occurring on the roadways of Columbia County. The Sheriff’s Office continues to place the safety of those traveling on our roads as a top priority by locating and removing impaired drivers before they hurt themselves or someone else. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

No additional information was provided.