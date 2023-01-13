OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant.

According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of a bar in New Jersey. The burglary reportedly happened months earlier, in September.

47-year-old Theron Brusch and 29-year-old Tori Stevens were identified as the two people that were charged. Both are reportedly from Pleasant Prairie.

Brusch and Stevens are accused of breaking into Los Jalapenos Bar and Grill on September 21. The two allegedly stole an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment.

The restaurant also sustained ‘excessive’ damage, which authorities say was caused by Brusch and Stevens.

The Oaklyn Police Department’s Detective Bureau conducted a three-month-long investigation with help from the Bellmawr Police Department. Police say that the two are both in custody at the Philadelphia County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

The two are facing the following charges:

Brusch Third-Degree Burglary Third-Degree Theft Fourth-Degree Criminal Mischief

Stevens Third-Degree Burglary Third-Degree Theft Fourth-Degree Criminal Mischief



No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story.