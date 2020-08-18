Wisconsin Marcus Theatres to reopen after COVID-19 pandemic closures

(WFRV) – Multiple Marcus Theatres locations in Wisconsin will reopen before the end of August after being shut down earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Marcus Theatres, all reopening theatres will feature updated health and safety measures. One of those is requiring everyone to wear a mask unless they’re eating or drinking.

Marcus Theatres has also introduced its “Movie STAR” approach that incorporates new health and safety measures. The approach encourages everyone to be a Movie STAR and play a role in creating a safe environment by social distancing, thorough cleaning, using the app and website to order tickets, food and concessions adapted for no-to-low contact interactions, and respecting each other by following the new protocols.

The company says policies and guidelines will evolve with time and will be assessed and updated on an ongoing basis.

Here’s a look at the additional measures being taken that you’ll notice at the theatre:

Wellness checks will be conducted for employees. Employees will be asked to use face masks and gloves during their shift.

Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks in public areas and stay home if sick.

Low-contact options for ticket and concessions/food purchases will be available through the app and website

An increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces, will be implemented

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theatre

In-theatre signs will encourage proper social distancing

Restroom attendants will be present to disinfect and encourage social distancing

Appleton’s Valley Grand Cinema was one of six locations that was apart of Marcus Theatre’s initial reopening phase in June.

Here’s a list of when Wisconsin theatres will reopen:

Bay Park Cinema – Ashwaubenon: Friday, August 21

Bistroplex Southridge – Greendale: Friday, August 21

Campus Cinema – Ripon: To be determined

Cedar Creek Cinema – Rothschild: Friday, August 21

Green Bay East Cinema – Green Bay: Friday, August 28

Hillside Cinema – Delafield: Friday, August 28

Ho-Chunk Cinema – Tomah: To be determined

Hollywood Cinema – Appleton: Friday, August 28

La Crosse Cinema -La Crosse: Friday, August 21

Majestic Cinema of Brookfield – Waukesha: Friday, August 21

Menomonee Falls Cinema – Menomonee Falls: Friday, August 21

Movie Tavern Brookfield Square – Brookfield: Friday, August 21

North Shore Cinema – Mequon: Friday, August 28

Oshkosh Cinema – Oshkosh: Friday, August 28

Palace Cinema – Sun Prairie: Friday, August 28

Point Cinema – Madison: Friday, August 28

Renaissance Cinema – Sturtevant: Friday, August 21

Saukville Cinema – Saukville: To be determined

Sheboygan Cinema – Sheboygan: Friday, August 21

Showtime Value Cinema – Franklin: To be determined

South Shore Cinema – Oak Creek: Friday, August 21

South Gate Cinema – Milwaukee: To be determined

Many AMC Theatres across the country – including in Manitowoc – will reopen by early September.

For more details on Marcus Theatres’ reopening protocols, visit their website.

