Wisconsin Marcus Theatres to reopen after COVID-19 pandemic closures

(WFRV) – Multiple Marcus Theatres locations in Wisconsin will reopen before the end of August after being shut down earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Marcus Theatres, all reopening theatres will feature updated health and safety measures. One of those is requiring everyone to wear a mask unless they’re eating or drinking.
Marcus Theatres has also introduced its “Movie STAR” approach that incorporates new health and safety measures. The approach encourages everyone to be a Movie STAR and play a role in creating a safe environment by social distancing, thorough cleaning, using the app and website to order tickets, food and concessions adapted for no-to-low contact interactions, and respecting each other by following the new protocols.
The company says policies and guidelines will evolve with time and will be assessed and updated on an ongoing basis.
Here’s a look at the additional measures being taken that you’ll notice at the theatre:
- Wellness checks will be conducted for employees. Employees will be asked to use face masks and gloves during their shift.
- Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks in public areas and stay home if sick.
- Low-contact options for ticket and concessions/food purchases will be available through the app and website
- An increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces, will be implemented
- Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theatre
- In-theatre signs will encourage proper social distancing
- Restroom attendants will be present to disinfect and encourage social distancing
Appleton’s Valley Grand Cinema was one of six locations that was apart of Marcus Theatre’s initial reopening phase in June.
Here’s a list of when Wisconsin theatres will reopen:
- Bay Park Cinema – Ashwaubenon: Friday, August 21
- Bistroplex Southridge – Greendale: Friday, August 21
- Campus Cinema – Ripon: To be determined
- Cedar Creek Cinema – Rothschild: Friday, August 21
- Green Bay East Cinema – Green Bay: Friday, August 28
- Hillside Cinema – Delafield: Friday, August 28
- Ho-Chunk Cinema – Tomah: To be determined
- Hollywood Cinema – Appleton: Friday, August 28
- La Crosse Cinema -La Crosse: Friday, August 21
- Majestic Cinema of Brookfield – Waukesha: Friday, August 21
- Menomonee Falls Cinema – Menomonee Falls: Friday, August 21
- Movie Tavern Brookfield Square – Brookfield: Friday, August 21
- North Shore Cinema – Mequon: Friday, August 28
- Oshkosh Cinema – Oshkosh: Friday, August 28
- Palace Cinema – Sun Prairie: Friday, August 28
- Point Cinema – Madison: Friday, August 28
- Renaissance Cinema – Sturtevant: Friday, August 21
- Saukville Cinema – Saukville: To be determined
- Sheboygan Cinema – Sheboygan: Friday, August 21
- Showtime Value Cinema – Franklin: To be determined
- South Shore Cinema – Oak Creek: Friday, August 21
- South Gate Cinema – Milwaukee: To be determined
Many AMC Theatres across the country – including in Manitowoc – will reopen by early September.
For more details on Marcus Theatres’ reopening protocols, visit their website.
