MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum at Manitowoc will be opening a sweet spot of its museum on Wednesday.

Although not an exhibit, the Sub Pub on the Water rooftop bar featuring local Manitowoc breweries will reopen and be available for patrons to enjoy the beautiful sunset on Lake Michigan.

PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, and Craft Creek will all be serving their finest creations at the rooftop bar. Soda, flavored lemonade, juice, and boxed water will also be served to ensure a family-friendly atmosphere.

Community members interested in spending the evening at Sub Pub have the option to bring their own food but are encouraged to support a downtown Manitowoc restaurant. Selected restaurants will deliver the food right to your table.

The Sub Pub on the Water rooftop bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, with adjusted hours from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Large groups and gatherings are encouraged to call ahead to reserve a private table. To find out more information on the Sub Pub on the Water rooftop bar, click here.