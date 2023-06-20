MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – “I’m sure it’s very dark and lonely at the moment for the entire crew.” It is a sobering thought from Kevin Cullen, Deputy Director and Chief Curator of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc.

Local 5 News asked for his input as the world awaits word on the five missing explorers whose submersible hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

“A depth of several thousand feet where the Titanic is sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean is an extreme environment,” Cullen said. “You have nothing but your crew around you. You’re trusting the technology. Certainly, the pressure hull is saving their lives from extreme pressure.”

The sub carried five people on board and was headed for a look at the wreckage of the legendary cruise liner the Titanic when it lost contact about 1 hour and 45 minutes into its journey.

The coast guard has been looking at the ocean surface and sub-surface with no trace of the vessel or its passengers.

Estimates are there is enough oxygen left to last through Thursday.

The sub is owned by the company Oceangate.

It runs tourist expeditions to the Titanic, about 13,000 feet deep.

Cullen says this is one of the more dangerous ways to view the ocean. And most do not have the taste or the money to travel that far below the surface.

“While we can go down in person, we can also send a remote vehicle. Scuba is a wonderful and great way to do that too. There are safe and effective ways.”

Some experts say there are also ways that the sub could have been safer.

“What would have helped is if the submersible had releasable transmitters,” said Bucth Hendrick, the founder, and president of Lifeguard Systems. ” Those transmitters could have come to the surface the moment they realized we are in trouble.”