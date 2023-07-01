MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds gathered for Manitowoc’s 8th annual Subfest. Wayne Hartlich and Robin Onsoien served together in the Navy on the U.S.S. Baya. The two are attending Subfest together as they have since the event began eight years ago.

“Wayne was my boss 53 years ago and every time I come to the maritime museum here, he is still my boss,” said Robin Onsoien.

“During World War II, Manitowoc shipbuilding got a contract to start building submarines, and my grandfather had been a World War I veteran and wanted to do something for the war and ended up getting a job at the shipyards as a carpenter, and worked on all 28 submarines that were built here,” said Hartlich.

Wisconsin Maritime Museum engagement coordinator Lizzy Luerssen says the event shines a light on the history of Manitowoc’s submarines.

“We like to use this celebration to celebrate the heritage we have surrounding submarines; we have submarine veterans that come all over the country for this annual event,” stated Luerssen.

Hartlich says he plans to continue attending Subfest to bring awareness to the history of local submarines.

“The history of the diesel submarine, it was the greatest weapon we had in World War II, we don’t want it forgotten and we don’t want to be forgotten so we come here every year to do what we can,” stated Hartlich.

Hartlich says on the 4th of July, he and other submariners are hosting a round table in hopes of keeping informing others of their history.