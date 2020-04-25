Wisconsin Maritime Museum introduces online resource portal

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -The doors may be closed at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, but that won’t stop the institution from serving the community through their new “Online Resource Portal.”

This online resource will offer virtual field trips, downloadable lesson plans and activities, live-streamed programs, and research materials- at no out of the pocket expense.

The online resource portal is being spearheaded by the Museum’s education department, providing sessions that are both educational and entertaining.

The Museum adds that its recent partnership with the Wisconsin Sea Grant has made it possible to live stream a fish dissection that includes a recording of fisheries specialist Dr. Titus Seilheimer discussing lake whitefish anatomy.

This recording is now available in the online resources portal on the Museum’s website.

The online resource portal also provides Spanish content to also service the Hispanic communities, “Many students now learning at home are English-speakers, but their parents might be native Spanish speakers,” says Director of Education & Programs Abigail Diaz.

Diaz continues,“We want the whole family to be able to learn together.”

Apart from launching the online resource portal, the Museum has also kick-started its own weekly news segment called, “Pretty Good News.”

Youth Engagement Coordinator, Shane Lee says, “These videos are a fun way to remind people that there are still good things happening in the maritime world right now.”

Museum officials say the online resource portal continues to grow every day and they are happy to hear from the community about any new additions they would like to see incorporated.

“People can still connect with the Museum,” Lee says. “The joy just travels through a screen now, but it still reaches the eyes, the ears, and hopefully the heart.”

