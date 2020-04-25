1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Wisconsin Maritime Museum introduces online resource portal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) -The doors may be closed at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, but that won’t stop the institution from serving the community through their new “Online Resource Portal.”

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

This online resource will offer virtual field trips, downloadable lesson plans and activities, live-streamed programs, and research materials- at no out of the pocket expense.

The online resource portal is being spearheaded by the Museum’s education department, providing sessions that are both educational and entertaining.

The Museum adds that its recent partnership with the Wisconsin Sea Grant has made it possible to live stream a fish dissection that includes a recording of fisheries specialist Dr. Titus Seilheimer discussing lake whitefish anatomy.

This recording is now available in the online resources portal on the Museum’s website.

The online resource portal also provides Spanish content to also service the Hispanic communities, “Many students now learning at home are English-speakers, but their parents might be native Spanish speakers,” says Director of Education & Programs Abigail Diaz.

Diaz continues,“We want the whole family to be able to learn together.”

Apart from launching the online resource portal, the Museum has also kick-started its own weekly news segment called, “Pretty Good News.”

Youth Engagement Coordinator, Shane Lee says, “These videos are a fun way to remind people that there are still good things happening in the maritime world right now.”

Museum officials say the online resource portal continues to grow every day and they are happy to hear from the community about any new additions they would like to see incorporated.

“People can still connect with the Museum,” Lee says. “The joy just travels through a screen now, but it still reaches the eyes, the ears, and hopefully the heart.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"