Life-sized Battleship at the Manitowoc Maritime Museum’s Sub Pub on the Water

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has announced its intentions to open up the rooftop bar for the summer.

According to a release, the Sub Pub will open on Thursday, June 1, for those interested in having a few drinks while enjoying the nice weather.

Officials say that the venue features Wisconsin-made beer, wine, and spirits, including PetSkull Brewing, Sabbatical Brewing, Craft Creek, and Cool City Brewing, all from Manitowoc. The family-friendly atmosphere also serves boxed water, soda, juice, and flavored lemonades.

Those planning on bringing a large group is asked to call ahead to reserve a private table.

In addition to drinks, Sub Pub offers a life-sized battleship game, bag toss, and other fun activities for you to enjoy while taking in the Manitowoc sunset.

Sub Pub will be open Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from June until August.