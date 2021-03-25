LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Wisconsin Maritime Museum reopens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is welcoming back visitors for the first time in six months.

The museum closed in October 2020 and is now entering its first phase of welcoming back visitors.

During the closure, the museum created a new exhibit called Ironboats. It features stunning photographs of lake freighters on the Great Lakes.

Staff has implemented new cleaning procedures, requiring masks, and encouraging social distancing during visits. The museum is also welcoming back submarine tours. Air purifiers have been installed on the submarine to make your tour as safe as possible.

The museum`s hours will be Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM. For more information, visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season

UW-Oshkosh's Acacia Tupa gets second chance at final season

De Pere sophomore Kennedy Martin settling in and turning heads

High School Sports Xtra - Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello

High School Sports Xtra: Spring Football preview with Ricardo Arguello