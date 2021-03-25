Wisconsin Maritime Museum reopens

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is welcoming back visitors for the first time in six months.

The museum closed in October 2020 and is now entering its first phase of welcoming back visitors.

During the closure, the museum created a new exhibit called Ironboats. It features stunning photographs of lake freighters on the Great Lakes.

Staff has implemented new cleaning procedures, requiring masks, and encouraging social distancing during visits. The museum is also welcoming back submarine tours. Air purifiers have been installed on the submarine to make your tour as safe as possible.

The museum`s hours will be Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM. For more information, visit the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s website.