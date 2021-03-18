Wisconsin Maritime Museum to reopen to the public

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum will reopen its doors to the public for the first time since October 2020.

The museum will open its doors to the public on Friday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m., according to officials.

Until further notice, the musuem will be from Thursday – Sunday with hours of 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Masks will be rquired to visit the musuem and the submarine, says officials.

Submarine tours will continue, but will be limited in the amount of people that can do the tour.

There will be a new temporary exhibit called Ironboats. Officials say Ironboats is a photography exhibit that features pictures of lake freighters on the Great Lakes.

For more information visit the museum’s website.