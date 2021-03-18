LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Wisconsin Maritime Museum to reopen to the public

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Maritime Museum will reopen its doors to the public for the first time since October 2020.

The museum will open its doors to the public on Friday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m., according to officials.

Until further notice, the musuem will be from Thursday – Sunday with hours of 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Masks will be rquired to visit the musuem and the submarine, says officials.

Submarine tours will continue, but will be limited in the amount of people that can do the tour.

There will be a new temporary exhibit called Ironboats. Officials say Ironboats is a photography exhibit that features pictures of lake freighters on the Great Lakes.

For more information visit the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Synergy helps athletes deal with double the sports workload

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra