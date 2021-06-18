Wisconsin marks Juneteenth with ceremony and flag raising

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has gotten a jump on its Juneteenth celebrations by raising a commemorative flag over the state Capitol and holding a ceremony organized by Black lawmakers and attended by Gov. Tony Evers and others.

Evers, a Democrat, last year ordered the raising of the Juneteenth flag for the first time in the state’s history. Although the holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S. is technically Saturday, the flag was raised a day early and will fly until Monday, temporarily replacing a rainbow gay pride flag that is up in June.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation establishing Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports