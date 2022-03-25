HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff is recommending charges against the Mayor of Hartford after he allegedly dropped a concealed firearm before a meeting.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that a criminal investigation concerning Washington County Board Supervisor – District #17, Timothy Michalak was completed. On March 22, criminal charges were reportedly referred to the district attorney’s office after an incident involving a firearm incident that happened before the Washington County Board of Supervisors and Administrative Committee meetings on March 9.

Authorities allege that Michalak was talking with another county employee before the meeting, and a concealed firearm fell from his waistband. The employee picked it up thinking it was a cellphone.

The firearm was handed back to Michalak who then again concealed the firearm.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors meetings are being held at the sheriff’s office for multiple months now because the normal chambers are reportedly getting remodeled. The investigation also showed that Michalak had an expired CCW permit at the time of the offense.

Authorities say that people with a valid CCW permit can carry a firearm in government buildings, however, they are not permitted to carry it in public safety buildings.

Detectives requested the charges for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Carrying a Firearm in a Public Building. Officials say that Michalak implied to detectives that as an elected official he thought he was exempt from the law and could carry his firearm inside police departments and the sheriff’s office.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors and if charged and convicted he could face up to nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Typically, we do not release identifying information before formal charges are filed; however, this case involves a public official and an alleged act done while he was performing in his official capacity in a public venue. In the interest of transparency, and the public’s right to know, I have deemed releasing this information as appropriate. This is an unfortunate event, by someone with a proven track record of public service and public safety support, but the community needs to trust that public officials are also held accountable to the people and the laws of this state. Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis

At this time no formal charges have been filed against Michalak. Michalak is also the Mayor of Hartford.

