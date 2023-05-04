MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A meat market out of Eau Claire is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged poultry products that have been sold online and at retail stores.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Mike’s Star Market is issuing the recall based on evidence found during routine inspections that shows the products in question were produced without being properly inspected.

The affected poultry products are as follows:

Smoked turkey breasts, wing paddles, and drumstick Sold in vacuum-sealed bags Has a use-by date of 10/8/23

Ground turkey Sold in 1-lb. packages Has a use-by date of 5/3/24

Whole cut-up chicken (wings, thighs, bone-in breasts, quartered chicken legs, backs and necks, and drumsticks) Has a use-by date of on or before 2/7/24



The products also carry a mark of inspection from establishment 787 and were sold from Amanda’s Eggs and Poultry online store and retail stores around the Chippewa Falls area.

The smoked turkey products and the whole cut-up chicken products could also have an Amanda’s Eggs and Poultry label along with the Mike’s Star Market label.

At this time no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the before-mentioned products. Anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness following the consumption of the recalled products should contact a doctor.

More information about the recall can be found here.