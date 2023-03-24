CLEAR LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received a letter for a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork products sold at local retailers.

Nilssen’s Market in Clear Lake is the company issuing the Class I recall, which is considered a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The recall includes:

Side Pork, sold frozen in 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages

The product was sold at Nilssen’s Foods locations in Cumberland (Barron County), Baldwin (St. Croix County), and Glenwood City (St. Croix County). Nilssen’s Market label on the product does not bear an inspection legend.

According to the DATCP, evidence shows that the product was not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan and was produced without the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. However, anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it.

Anyone with questions about this recall can contact Larry Nilssen, Nilssen’s Market, at (715) 263-2513.