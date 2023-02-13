RICE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Prime Cuts Meat Market has reportedly issued a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged pork products sold from its store.

Prime Cuts Meat Market is on Kern Avenue in Rice Lake. The recalled products are being said to have been bought from Jan. 25 through Feb. 6 and includes the following items:

Half ham steaks

Ham steaks

Bacon

Bacon pieces

The Class I recall is initiated based on evidence showing the products were produced without proper inspection.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported as a result of these products. Anyone who consumed the said products and are experiencing symptoms of a food born illness should contact a doctor.

More information on the recall can be found here.