PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Select pork and beef products sold at Prem Meats’ retail store are being recalled based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Prem Meats is issuing a Class I recall for packaged pork and beef products. These products were reportedly sold at its retail store.

Below is a list of the affected products (which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793):

Bacon-wrapped pork lin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Bacon-wrapped tenderloin (beef), sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages

Officials say that the recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. The evidence reportedly showed that the products were made without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection.

There are no reported illnesses from consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness is asked to contact their doctor.

On Prem Meats’ website, they describe themselves as a state-approved meat processing facility, with a retail meat market.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.