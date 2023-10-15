FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A meat provider in southeastern Wisconsin has announced the discontinuation of its veal and lamb production at its Franklin facility, and as a result, is planning to lay off 127 employees.

According to a letter sent by Strauss Brands to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), 127 employees, most of which are located at its production facility in Franklin, will be laid off.

The facility, located on South 60th Street, will continue to produce grass-fed beef but will no longer produce veal and lamb.

Officials say the layoffs are expected to happen on or about December 10.

“We are working diligently to mitigate these circumstances. However, we currently do not know if it will be possible to rehire any of the individuals impacted by this reduction,” the letter by Strauss Brands reads. “We regret the circumstances that made this layoff necessary.”

The facility is unionized and employees also have bumping rights.

Termination decisions for employees who are members of the bargaining unit will be based on employee seniority, and these employees will have bumping rights. Termination decisions for employees who are not members of the bargaining unit will be based on business necessity, and those employees will not have bumping rights. Strauss Brands

No further information was provided.