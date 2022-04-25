TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A veteran from Neenah, Wisconsin who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1968 has died at the age of 77.

Kenneth E. Stumpf passed away on Saturday, April 23 in Tomah. He is survived by three children and numerous grandchildren.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Stumpf was in Duc Pho, Vietnam, when his platoon came under heavy fire from well-fortified enemy bunkers. Ignoring the fire that was concentrated on him, Stumpf left cover several times to rescue three of his fellow servicemen that were wounded.

Following the rescue, Stumpf then organized the remaining men to neutralize two enemy bunkers while he took on a bunker all by himself.

For his actions that day, Stumpf was presented the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon B. Johnson on September 19, 1968, at the White House.

“I’ve always said I didn’t do anything above and beyond the call of duty. What I did was my duty. I had to do that… it was a responsibility that I had to my men,” said Stumpf.

Stumpf was born in Neenah on September 28, 1944. He was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1965 from a factory job where he then served three tours in Vietnam. In 1994, Stumpf retired from the Army as a Sergeant Major after 29 years of service.

There is now 65 Medal of Honor recipients alive today. Burial arrangements and currently pending for Stumpf’s funeral.

