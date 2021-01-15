Wisconsin Medicaid information accessed by unauthorized individual

(WFRV) – Gainwell Technologies announced that someone may have gained unauthorized access to some participants’ information in Wisconsin’s Medicaid program.

According to a release, an unauthorized individual gained access to an account starting on Oct. 29, 2020, that may have exposed the names, member identification numbers and billing codes for services received of some participants in Wisconsin’s Medicaid program.

Gainwell Technologies is a business associate of DHS that provides fiscal-agent services for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Medicaid program, which serves about 1.2 million members annually.

On Jan. 15, notifications were mailed to over 1,200 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been accessed.

According to a release, after releasing the unauthorized access on Nov. 16, 2020, Gainwell and DHS have been working together to prevent this from happening in the future.

These members have been offered free credit monitoring for one year as well as given access to a dedicated call center to answer questions they might have.