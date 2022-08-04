Wisconsin & Michigan police dealing with incident in Menominee, area to be avoided

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – People are asked to avoid an area where law enforcement from Marinette and Menominee are dealing with an incident.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies are at an incident in Menominee. Part of 18th Avenue is closed from 25th Street to West Drive.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

The following agencies are assisting with the incident:

Menominee City Police Department

Michigan State Police

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Marinette Police Department

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.