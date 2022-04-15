MONROE, Wis. (WFRV) – A mother in southern Wisconsin received life-threatening after she was allegedly attacked by her own son with a knife.

According to the Monroe Police Department, on April 14 around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that a man attacked his mother with a knife. Officials say that 29-year-old Ryan Lewis allegedly attacked his own mother, but a second son intervened in the attack.

The mother, who is 63-years-old, reportedly has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The second son, who is 32-years-old, had minor injuries.

Lewis reportedly fled the scene after the second son intervened and was later found a few blocks away. He was taken into custody and was confined in the Green County Jail.

He is initially charged with substantial battery with a knife under Wisconsin’s Domestic Violence laws. The incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.