(WFRV) – 13 years after a baby was found dead in a garbage bag in Dodge County, the mother of the child pleaded guilty to concealing the death.

According to court records, Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty to hiding the death of her child. Back in April 2009, deputies found the 8-pound body of the infant, later named ‘Baby Theresa’, in a garbage bag. The child was found near the Village of Theresa, hence the name.

An autopsy conducted by the Dodge County Medical Examiner determined that Baby Theresa was a full-term baby girl at the time she was discovered. The medical examiner also reported finding no evidence that Baby Theresa was murdered concluding that the incident was a ‘fetal demise,’ which means that Baby Theresa may have died prior to, or during birth.

Thanks to advances in forensic science, authorities identified Karin Luttinen of Milwaukee as Baby Theresa’s biological mother in 2021.

Luttinen is scheduled to have her sentencing hearing on August 5 at 1 p.m. Local 5 will update this story as the case progresses.