FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Fond du Lac County resident was recently sentenced after being convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of her 2-month-old baby in 2018.

District Attorney Eric Toney and Dale English sentenced Shauntina Fuller-Pankey to 796 days of initial prison confinement and 20 years of extended supervision on Tuesday.

Fuller-Pankey reportedly told authorities that, while carrying a stroller, the child’s “head hit a wooden door.” Officials confirmed blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

“The death of an infant is heartbreaking and even more so when the child’s mother is responsible. There is never enough prison time to adequately value the life of a child and find justice. This outcome does not feel like justice but the case presented unique challenges, including proof issues, and it was crucial to the investigative team that we find some measure of justice for Rehloari. This conviction and sentence minimally does that by protecting the public and Rehloari’s sister from this defendant,” explained District Attorney Toney.

Fuller-Pankey was found guilty back in December of 2021 after she entered an Alford plea during a hearing.