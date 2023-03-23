SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – After showing signs of intoxication, a woman in southern Wisconsin was taken into custody following a crash that injured both of her children and herself.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on March 22 around 6 p.m., authorities were sent to the 400 block of Sheridan Road for a ‘serious’ vehicle crash. The initial reports said that a 2005 gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of it.

It then went off the roadway and hit a tree. Deputies said the driver and her two children were injured in the crash. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Erika McCoy, and her children are 2 and 7 years old.

Authorities say both children were not wearing seatbelts or secured in a safety seat. McCoy and her children were sent to a hospital, and after further evaluation by medical personnel, the 7-year-old child was sent to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with possible life-threatening injuries.

McCoy reportedly showed evidence of intoxication and was taken into custody. She was sent to jail for the following:

OWI with passengers under 16 causing injury

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Knowingly operate a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm

The investigation is still active, and the sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information regarding the crash. to call 262-605-5102.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.