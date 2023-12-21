MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dane County are investigating an incident in which an underage driver crashed into several things after her mother allegedly told her to drive to the store.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the 8100 block of Mayo Drive around 6:15 p.m. on December 18.

Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle. The 14-year-old had reportedly hit two vehicles in an underground parking lot and ran into the garage door before driving through some nearby fields and hitting an electrical box near Jeffy Trail. Two traffic signs were also hit.

The underage teenager was not injured in the crash, and it is believed she had suffered a medical event that likely led to the crash. She told officers she was instructed by her mother to drive to the store.

The teen’s mother was contacted and told police that she had been drinking and felt it safer for her daughter to drive.

Child Protective Services was notified of the incident, and several family members arrived to care for the teen and other children at the home.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department.