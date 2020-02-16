Wisconsin mothers bonded by tragedy

REDGRANITE, Wis. (WFRV) – A benefit was held for Miguel Duran, the 9-year-old boy fighting stage four cancer.

Now, Miguel’s mother is finding strength in helping another mother coping with tragedy.

It is often said that helping others is a way to overcome tragedy. This is true for two Wisconsin mothers.

Back in December, Arlene Bialik learned her son Miguel’s cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, returned and was terminal.

The outpour of support from the community inspired Arlene to help another mom in need.

Shannon Kranz lost her daughter, Maryana, in a tragic school bus stop accident in Plainfield on Monday. Using the money raised for Miguel, Arlene donated it to help Shannon.

Kranz says, “It’s amazing and when it happened I couldn’t believe it. The first thing I thought of was how am I going to do this. So it was really amazing.”

Arlene says she is thankful to help, “Even if that money is only used for the family to stay home and grieve for a few months; as long as their bills are paid that’s one less thing that they have to worry about.”

The town of Redgranite helped these two mothers coping with tragedies by organizing a fundraiser.

Lead Organizer, Donna Weiss, says her town is always ready to help, “I’m amazed. Just in awe of this, not only the turnout of the people here but the turnout of the volunteers that have come forward for us.”

Now, both mothers are finding strength in themselves.

Kranz says, “It’s nice to not be alone, but it’s also hard because neither of us wants to be in the situations we’re in. It’s unfortunate, but I think it happened for a reason. I think we need each other.”

Organizers say tonight’s fundraiser raised more than 20,000 dollars for Miguel Duran.

If you would like to make a donation to this fund click on the link for Miguel Duran’s Go Fund Me page.

Checks should be made payable to “Maryana Kranz Family Benefit”. The bank’s mailing address is:

Portage County Bank

Plainfield Branch

P.O. Box 490

Plainfield, WI 54966

Local 5 News will continue to follow the story.