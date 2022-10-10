ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws when they sold motor vehicles to retail customers.

Wisconsin’s wholesale dealers can only sell, offer, or negotiate sales of used motor vehicles to licensed dealers only and cannot sell directly to the public.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department took action to immediately to revoke the license of Vince Auto Group per Wis. Stat. §218.0116(4)(am)2.

Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals, but Vince Auto Group did not appeal and the decision is final.