PORTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say alcohol played a factor in a motorcycle crash in southern Wisconsin that sent two people to the hospital and injured another on Sunday night.

According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported crash between two motorcycles at 7:45 p.m. on County Highway T near Stark Road in the Town of Portland.

Officials say a 33-year-old Waterloo man was driving north on County Highway T on a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki motorcycle then crashed into a northbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old Marshall man.

The 33-year-old man was ejected from his motorcycle and was flown by helicopter to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old man suffered only minor injuries, however, his passenger, a 23-year-old Marshall Woman, was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says no one involved wore a helmet, alcohol is a factor, and the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were provided. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.